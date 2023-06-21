Larger SC bench including Justice Qazi Faez Isa to hear pleas against civilians' trial in military courts

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court of Pakistan has fixed for hearing pleas against the prosecution of May 9 rioters in military courts.

A nine-member larger bench – which includes esteemed members like Justices Qazi Faez Isa, Sardar Tariq Masood, Ijazul Ahsan, Mansoor Ali Shah, Muneeb Akhtar, Yahya Afridi, Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, and Ayesha Malik– will begin hearing the arguments tomorrow (Thursday).

At least four petitions against the prosecution of civilians have been scheduled for hearing in military tribunals after the SC registrar office raised objections on petitions against it.

Following CJP Umar Ata Bandial's consent, a hearing has been scheduled for these petitions.

Several well-known individuals, including Justice (R) Jawad S Khawaja, Aitzaz Ahsan, PTI Chairman, and Hamid Khan, have petitioned the apex court to stop the trial of civil cases in military tribunals. These petitions express their worries and ask for judicial examination of the situation.

Following the events of May 9, federal government decided to refer cases involving those accused of harming military facilities to military courts.