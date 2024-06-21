Balochistan cabinet approves budget for fiscal year 2024-25

The Balochistan provincial cabinet, led by Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, approved the budget proposals for the upcoming fiscal year 2024-25 on Friday.

The provincial finance department highlighted that the new budget prioritizes health and education sectors. Additionally, significant allocations have been made for agriculture, livestock, and mineral and mines development. During the meeting, the cabinet approved a new pension scheme to benefit government employees.

Chief Minister Bugti emphasized a historic shift in Balochistan's budget planning, noting that for the first time, 70% of approved development projects are included in the budget proposals. He directed that work on these projects should begin in the first month of the new fiscal year to ensure timely progress.

Bugti urged provincial ministers and assembly members to personally oversee development projects in their departments and constituencies. He warned that departments showing slow progress would not receive additional funds, while those completing projects on time would be encouraged and supported.

Budget Outline

The new budget outlines substantial allocations across various sectors to address public needs and promote development. A total of Rs 138.40 billion has been earmarked for general public services, and Rs 93.12 billion has been designated for maintaining law and order.

Economic affairs departments are set to receive Rs 79.36 billion, while Rs 0.90 billion is allocated for environmental protection. Housing and community facilities will benefit from Rs 49.92 billion, and the health sector will receive Rs 57.12 billion.

Additionally, the budget includes Rs 6 billion for entertainment, tourism, culture, and religious affairs. The education sector is allocated Rs 126.26 billion, and social protection is set to receive Rs 13.35 billion. Loan repayments are allocated Rs 8.65 billion, and pensions and other obligations will receive Rs 13 billion.

The development budget, sourced from provincial resources, is allocated Rs 219 billion. This includes Rs 28.28 billion for foreign development projects and Rs 73.28 billion for federal development projects.

