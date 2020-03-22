India orders implementation of 37 Central laws in Occupied Jammu & Kashmir
Web Desk
12:47 AM | 22 Mar, 2020
India orders implementation of 37 Central laws in Occupied Jammu & Kashmir
Share

SRINAGAR – The extremist Modi government has ordered implementation of 37 Central Laws in occupied Kashmir to accomplish its agenda of usurping the disputed territory through illegal annexation.

The order issued by the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs has been notified in the Gazette of India along with a schedule mentioning all 37 central Acts.

India had also announced to divide occupied Kashmir into two Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh against the will of the people of the disputed regions.

Meanwhile, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have expressed serious concern about the well-being of illegally detained ailing Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik. They said the Indian government will be responsible if anything untoward happened to the incarcerated leader.

Yasin Malik, who despite suffering from various ailments is lodged in New Delhi’s infamous Tihar Jail, has announced to go on hunger strike till death from 1st of next month against India's authoritarian attitude.

APHC Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have appealed to the UN and international human rights organisations to take notices of the illegal detention of Yasin Malik and other Kashmiri resistance leaders.

More From This Category
India orders implementation of 37 Central laws in ...
12:47 AM | 22 Mar, 2020
Coronavirus: Pakistan halts all international ...
12:32 AM | 22 Mar, 2020
'We shall succeed...Insha'Allah': Gen Bajwa asks ...
11:58 PM | 21 Mar, 2020
Pakistan nominates Focal Persons on Coronavirus ...
09:40 PM | 21 Mar, 2020
Shehbaz Sharif flies back to Pakistan amid ...
07:57 PM | 21 Mar, 2020
Pakistan can learn from Chinese experience to ...
06:37 PM | 21 Mar, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Coronavirus: Rishi Kapoor advises PM Imran 'with all due respect'
02:17 PM | 21 Mar, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr