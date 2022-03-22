Sajal Aly removes 'Ahad Mir' from her Instagram name

Speculations have been rife that Pakistan's favourite celebrity couple Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza have separated. The rumours have been storming the internet eversince the Ehd e Wafa star was absent from sister-in-law Saboor Aly's wedding.

Now, the Sinf e Aahan star has left the internet into a frenzy by removing Ahad’s name from her Instagram handle. Reverting back to her maiden name, Sajal Ahad Mir has gone back to being Sajal Aly.

The 28-year-old's latest move has been widely labelled as a subtle confirmation about the fact that the two have called it quits. The duo's massive fan following is creating a ruckus online with a conjecture regarding the much-adored duo 'Sahad'.

Earlier, Sajal had put a rest to the fueling gossip through an interview with a local publication where she shared how Ahad rushed to get engaged to her,

“I am thankful to have him [Ahad] in my life. Ahad has talked about me a lot in his past interviews but, somehow, I’m only doing it now. I worry that, if I get asked about Ahad, I might just end up going on and on!”

Back in 2020, the Yaqeen Ka Safar reel and real-life couple tied the knot on March 14 in an intimate Nikkah ceremony in Abu Dhabi.

On the work front, Sajal has been praised for her performance in the new ARY Digital drama Sinf-e-Aahan which has gained hype for its star-studded cast.