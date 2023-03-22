Feroze Khan shares legal notice to Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy on social media

Pakistani actor Feroze Khan made headlines after his former wife, Syeda Aliza Sultan, levelled allegations of domestic abuse against him. The claims prompted a strong response from the country’s showbiz stars.
Several Pakistani celebrities, including Pakistani Canadian filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, slammed Khan for allegedly being abusive to his former wife. Following the outrage, the Tich Button actor earlier this month served a legal notice on the Oscar-winning director "for running a smear campaign against him".
Today, he posted a legal notice announcing a court hearing on April 4th, 2023. The notice addressed Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy, urging her to substantiate the defamatory allegations she made without conducting proper inquiries.
"Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy, it’s time for you to step up and prove your frivolous & defamatory allegations which you had levelled without making any enquiry whatsoever.The Hon’ble sessions court of district south Karachi has summoned you to appear and submit your response. let’s hope you do your homework properly this time. InshAllah the truth will prevail. One who levels allegations without any proof is doomed in this world and so also in the world hereafter.”
There has been no response from Obaid as of yet.
On the work front, Khan was recently seen in Ishqiya, Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3, Aye Musht-E-Khaak, and Habs.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 22, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.6
|286.65
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.5
|348
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.2
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.4
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187
|189.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|749.75
|757.76
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.5
|209.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.91
|41.31
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.59
|40.99
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.9
|36.25
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|919.58
|928.58
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.85
|63.45
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.66
|178.66
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.33
|26.61
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|732.14
|740.14
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.42
|78.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208
|210
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|304.1
|306.6
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.26
|8.41
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 202,400 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs173,500.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Karachi
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Islamabad
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Peshawar
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Quetta
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Sialkot
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Attock
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Gujranwala
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Jehlum
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Multan
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Gujrat
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Nawabshah
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Chakwal
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Hyderabad
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Nowshehra
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Sargodha
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Faisalabad
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Mirpur
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
