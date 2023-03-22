Search

Feroze Khan shares legal notice to Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy on social media

Maheen Khawaja 10:15 PM | 22 Mar, 2023
Source: Instagram

Pakistani actor Feroze Khan made headlines after his former wife, Syeda Aliza Sultan, levelled allegations of domestic abuse against him. The claims prompted a strong response from the country’s showbiz stars.

Several Pakistani celebrities, including Pakistani Canadian filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, slammed Khan for allegedly being abusive to his former wife. Following the outrage, the Tich Button actor earlier this month served a legal notice on the Oscar-winning director "for running a smear campaign against him".

Today, he posted a legal notice announcing a court hearing on April 4th, 2023. The notice addressed Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy, urging her to substantiate the defamatory allegations she made without conducting proper inquiries.

"Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy, it’s time for you to step up and prove your frivolous & defamatory allegations which you had levelled without making any enquiry whatsoever.The Hon’ble sessions court of district south Karachi has summoned you to appear and submit your response. let’s hope you do your homework properly this time. InshAllah the truth will prevail. One who levels allegations without any proof is doomed in this world and so also in the world hereafter.”

There has been no response from Obaid as of yet.

On the work front, Khan was recently seen in Ishqiya, Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3, Aye Musht-E-Khaak, and Habs.

Feroze Khan faces backlash over shirtless beach pictures

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

