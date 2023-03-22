Pakistan might ban Imran Khan from running for upcoming elections, warns Zalmay Khalilzad

ISLAMABAD – Former US envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad again throws his weight behind ousted Pakistani premier Imran Khan, who is facing worst political challenges these days.

Despite being told from the Foreign Office not to comment on Pakistan’s domestic issues, the former US Ambassador to UN Zalmay Khalilzad again shared a tweet, commenting on current situation in Pakistani politics.

In a series of tweets, Khalilzad hinted that there are indications that Pakistan’s parliament, which is controlled by the governing coalition, might well ask the Supreme Court to disqualify Imran Khan from running for election and even prohibit PTI in the next few days.

He continued saying the government appears to have decided to set up Imran Khan as enemy no 1 of the state, saying such steps will only deepen Pakistan’s triple crises: political, economic, and security.

Khalilzad further maintained that many countries have already suspended planned investments in South Asian nation while IMF support remains doubtful. He said if such steps take place, international support for Pakistan will decline further, and political polarization and violence will increase.

He urged political leaders to rise above destructive petty politics that undermine the national interest and further pinned hope that the Supreme Court will not be used in games that undermine Pakistan’s interests. Before concluding the thread, he reiterated his concerns about Pakistan.