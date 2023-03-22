Ramadan moon sighting: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets in Peshawar today

PESHAWAR – A meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee for sighting the crescent of the holy month of Ramadan is set to take place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with Met Office’s prediction of less chances of moon sighting due to cloudy weather.

Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad will chair the meeting at the Auqaf Hall, Peshawar, while the zonal moon-sighting committee will also meet at the same venue, which has been decided to create consensus on the Ramadan moon matter.

Saudi Arabia will start the fasting month of Ramadan on Thursday (March 23) along with most other Gulf states, the local media said on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court called on all Muslims in the Kingdom to look for the Ramadan crescent on Tuesday evening which corresponds to Shaban 29, 1444.

The UAE's moon-sighting committee, meeting in Abu Dhabi after the maghrib prayer, also searched the skies for signs of the moon.

It should be noted that this is the first Ramadan in three years without any COVID-19 restrictions across UAE after an indoor mask mandate was dropped in September.

The National News mentioned that this year, most middle-eastern countries will be fasting for almost 14 hours a day.