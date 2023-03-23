Salman Khan unveils romantic track 'Jee Rahe The Hum' from 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

Salman Khan's fans are eagerly anticipating the release of his upcoming film, "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan," which is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 21, 2023.
Building excitement for the film, the actor recently shared the film's soundtrack, "Jee Rahe The Hum (Falling in Love)," on his social media handles. In the song, viewers get a glimpse of the tender and affectionate side of Salman's character, as he shares a beautiful on-screen chemistry with co-star Pooja Hegde.
He took to his Instagram handle to share the song, along with a playful caption that encouraged his followers to attempt the falling step in the song's choreography. In the song's music video, Khan can be seen sharing romantic chemistry with his co-star Pooja Hedge. The heartfelt lyrics of the song are penned by Shabbir Ahmed and composed by the renowned musician Amaal Malik.
Additionally, the music video for "Jee Rahe The Hum" offers glimpses of the other actors featured in the film, including Jassie Gill, Ragahv Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari. Fans of the film and music enthusiasts alike eagerly await the release of "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan" to experience the full impact of this promising musical venture.
"Woh joh falling wala step hai jisme koi step nahiin hai, woh karke dikha do… love ka toh pata nahiin falling is sure ???? …#JeeRaheTheHum #30DaysToKBKJ"
The release of the song has only added to the anticipation for the movie's premiere, leaving fans eager to witness the duo's romance and acting talents on the big screen.
On the work front, Khan has been confirmed to appear in "Tiger 3," scheduled for release later this year. Khan was last seen in a cameo appearance alongside Shah Rukh Khan in "Pathaan," leaving his fans eager to see him take on a full-fledged role in his upcoming films.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 23, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.1
|286.15
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|343.5
|347
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.2
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.4
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187
|189.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|749.55
|757.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.91
|41.31
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.77
|41.17
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.92
|36.27
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|919.22
|928.22
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.85
|63.45
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.66
|178.66
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.33
|26.63
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|731.97
|739.97
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.43
|78.13
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208
|210
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.12
|307.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 203,800 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,730.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Karachi
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Islamabad
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Peshawar
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Quetta
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Sialkot
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Attock
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Gujranwala
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Jehlum
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Multan
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Gujrat
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Nawabshah
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Chakwal
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Hyderabad
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Nowshehra
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Sargodha
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Faisalabad
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Mirpur
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
