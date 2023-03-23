Search

Lifestyle

Salman Khan unveils romantic track 'Jee Rahe The Hum' from 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

Web Desk 11:46 PM | 23 Mar, 2023
Salman Khan unveils romantic track 'Jee Rahe The Hum' from 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'
Source: Salman Khan (Instagram)
Salman Khan unveils romantic track 'Jee Rahe The Hum' from 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'
Salman Khan unveils romantic track 'Jee Rahe The Hum' from 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'
Salman Khan unveils romantic track 'Jee Rahe The Hum' from 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

Salman Khan's fans are eagerly anticipating the release of his upcoming film, "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan," which is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 21, 2023.

Building excitement for the film, the actor recently shared the film's soundtrack, "Jee Rahe The Hum (Falling in Love)," on his social media handles. In the song, viewers get a glimpse of the tender and affectionate side of Salman's character, as he shares a beautiful on-screen chemistry with co-star Pooja Hegde. 

He took to his Instagram handle to share the song, along with a playful caption that encouraged his followers to attempt the falling step in the song's choreography. In the song's music video, Khan can be seen sharing romantic chemistry with his co-star Pooja Hedge. The heartfelt lyrics of the song are penned by Shabbir Ahmed and composed by the renowned musician Amaal Malik.

Additionally, the music video for "Jee Rahe The Hum" offers glimpses of the other actors featured in the film, including Jassie Gill, Ragahv Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari. Fans of the film and music enthusiasts alike eagerly await the release of "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan" to experience the full impact of this promising musical venture.

"Woh joh falling wala step hai jisme koi step nahiin hai, woh karke dikha do… love ka toh pata nahiin falling is sure ???? …#JeeRaheTheHum #30DaysToKBKJ"

The release of the song has only added to the anticipation for the movie's premiere, leaving fans eager to witness the duo's romance and acting talents on the big screen.

On the work front, Khan has been confirmed to appear in "Tiger 3," scheduled for release later this year. Khan was last seen in a cameo appearance alongside Shah Rukh Khan in "Pathaan," leaving his fans eager to see him take on a full-fledged role in his upcoming films.

Indian gangster threatens Salman Khan from jail over chinkara hunting episode

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

08:52 PM | 23 Mar, 2023

Feroze Khan shares legal notice to Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy on social media

10:15 PM | 22 Mar, 2023

Pakistani celebrities clap back at PML-N senator for his remarks about Mahira Khan, Anwar Maqsood

11:53 PM | 22 Mar, 2023

Imran Khan inspired me to convert to Islam, says Kristiane Backer

10:32 AM | 22 Mar, 2023

Feroze Khan faces backlash over shirtless beach pictures

11:07 PM | 20 Mar, 2023

Khushhal Khan sparks controversy with latest poster of 'Barzakh'

10:21 PM | 20 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Salman Khan unveils romantic track 'Jee Rahe The Hum' from 'Kisi Ka ...

11:46 PM | 23 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 23rd March 2023

09:05 AM | 23 Mar, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 23, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 23, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.1 286.15
Euro EUR 302.5 305.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 343.5 347
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.2 78
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.4 76.2
Australian Dollar AUD 187 189.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 749.55 757.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207.2
China Yuan CNY 40.91 41.31
Danish Krone DKK 40.77 41.17
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.92 36.27
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 919.22 928.22
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.85 63.45
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.66 178.66
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.33 26.63
Omani Riyal OMR 731.97 739.97
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.43 78.13
Singapore Dollar SGD 208 210
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.8
Swiss Franc CHF 305.12 307.62
Thai Bhat THB 8.19 8.34

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 23 March 2023

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 203,800 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,730.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350
Karachi PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350
Islamabad PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350
Peshawar PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350
Quetta PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350
Sialkot PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350
Attock PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350
Gujranwala PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350
Jehlum PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350
Multan PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350
Bahawalpur PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350
Gujrat PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350
Nawabshah PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350
Chakwal PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350
Hyderabad PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350
Nowshehra PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350
Sargodha PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350
Faisalabad PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350
Mirpur PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: