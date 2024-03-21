UN chief asks EU to treat Ukraine and Gaza alike 'without double standards'

1 US Dollar to Pakistani rupee stands at 278.6, 1 Euro to PKR 301.45, 1 GBP to PKR 352.9, 1 SAR to PKR 73.85, and 1 AED to PKR 75.6.

USD to PKR

Pakistani currency PKR remains largely same as US dollar in the open market on March 21, 2024, Thursday.

Euro remains unchanged at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 352.9 for buying, and 356.4 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED saw slight changes and new rate stands at 75.60 whereas the Saudi Riyal new rates was 73.85.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 21 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)