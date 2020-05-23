'Confirmed plane crash death toll so far at 97'
Web Desk
09:04 AM | 23 May, 2020
'Confirmed plane crash death toll so far at 97'
Share

KARACHI - At least 97 people are confirmed to have been killed in Friday's plane crash in the city's residential area, Sindh health officials said on Saturday.

The ill-fated plane with 99 people on board crashed while approaching the airport. Two passengers are known to have survived.

“97 dead are confirmed in the plane crash,” the officials told media.

To inquire about the plane crash incident or passenger details, you may contact 02199242284, 02199043766, 02199043833.

More From This Category
Islamabad markets to 9am to 7pm after Eid
11:46 AM | 24 May, 2020
Pakistan celebrates Eid-ul Fitr 2020 with ...
09:07 AM | 24 May, 2020
PM Imran for celebrating Eid in different manner ...
01:09 AM | 24 May, 2020
51 stranded Pakistanis leaves Cairo for Islamabad
10:16 PM | 23 May, 2020
Pakistan to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr 2020 on Sunday
10:13 PM | 23 May, 2020
Pakistan announces Rs1 million compensation for ...
05:03 PM | 23 May, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
How much does Ahmed Shah earn from Fahad Mustafa’s Jeeto Pakistan?
08:41 PM | 23 May, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr