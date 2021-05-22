This extremist party 'won’t allow’ Mahira Khan to work in India

Indian politician Raj Thackeray’s nationalist party Maharashtra Navnirman Sena has responded to Mahira Khan’s interview with Film Companion where the Humsafar star expressed her desire to work in Indian projects.

Recently, in an interview with Anupama Chopra, the 36-year-old got candid about her experience working with Indian collaborators and her hesitance with doing projects across the border.

In response, Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena has issued a statement emphasising that Pakistani artists won't be allowed to work in India, reported Times of India. Ameya Khoplar, the president of the MNS cinema wing said in a statement,

"We will not allow Mahira or any other Pakistani artists to work here be it Maharashtra or in any part of the country."

The BinRoye star said in the interview, "A lot of series were offered to me and at that time. I don’t know if anybody will understand when I say this, but I was scared. I was genuinely just scared. It wasn’t about what people say, I was just like, ‘I don’t know if I want to go there’. And there was some amazing content, and I didn’t want to miss out on it."

Earlier, Khan concluded that the escalating tensions are solely political and should not affect the art or the artists.

Mahira's stellar performance in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Raees was well-received and widely loved but unfortunately the ban on Pakistani stars hundred her to work on other projects.