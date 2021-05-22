Pakistan marks first anniversary of PIA plane crash in Karachi

ISLAMABAD — May 22 marks the first anniversary of the tragedy, which struck Pakistan on this day a year ago when a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) passenger plane crashed in Karachi minutes before landing.

The PIA flight PK-8303 was going from Lahore to Karachi on May 22, 2020, just a day or two before Eid-ul-Fitr, when it crashed just short of Jinnah International Airport. Carrying 99 people, including eight crew members, the PIA plane crashed in a densely-populated residential area when it was making its second attempt to land. Two people survived the crash and 97 were martyred.

The tragedy caused immense sadness to Pakistani people and the international community as a whole. The preliminary investigation report was released publicly on June 24, 2020. According to the report, human error caused the tragic crash.

The report said the crash was the result of the negligence of both the cockpit crew as well as the Air Traffic Control (ATC). The pilots of the plane were pre-occupied by the coronavirus crisis and tried to land with the aircraft’s wheels still up, the report said. There was apparently no technical fault in the aircraft, said the preliminary investigation report that was submitted to the Aviation Division at a high-level meeting.

Also, AAIB Pakistan, in collaboration with foreign stakeholders, started working on the final investigation report.

Also, in line with ICAO requirements, an annual interim statement was issued by the AAIB Pakistan that was put on the CAA Pakistan website. The minister for aviation has offered sincere condolences and deepest sympathies to the families and friends of the crash victims and directed the AAIB Pakistan to make the final report publicly available within shortest possible time.