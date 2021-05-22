Sindh govt mulls strict lockdown in Karachi as Covid infections increase: reports

KARACHI – In view of the rise in new coronavirus infections, the Sindh government hinted that they will be forced to impose a lockdown in the affected cities including provincial capital Karachi if the current positivity rate of Covid-19 cases continues in the coming week.

Reports in local media suggest that provincial authorities have sought input from the concerned officials in this regard amid Covid resurgence across Sindh.

The restrictions may initially be started from Karachi, which could be similar to lockdown which imposed during the first wave of the pandemic in south asian country. Meanwhile, officials have demanded an additional budget from the Sindh government for the lockdown similar to last year.

The decision to impose strict lockdown in the country’s largest city could be taken today or tomorrow.

The rise in covid positive cases is of great concern. Karachi is in a critical situation & unless everyone follows & implements SOPs, strict administrative action will be taken to control the increase in infection rates. Please vaccinate & encourage others to as well #SindhHealth pic.twitter.com/XItsgA3k6n — Health and Population Welfare Department, Sindh (@SindhHealthDpt) May 20, 2021

The decision taken by the provincial Task Force was in contrast to the steps announced by the National Command and Operation Centre as the federal body announced to ease some of the lockdown restrictions.

Pakistan registers 88 more Covid-19 deaths, 4,007 ... 08:57 AM | 22 May, 2021 ISLAMABAD – At least 88 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while ...

Meanwhile, the provincial government had decided to change the 'safe days' or days for operating businesses in Karachi, a notification of the home department released Friday.

All markets and businesses will now remain closed on Fridays and Sundays instead of Saturday and Sunday.