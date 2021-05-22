Zoya Nasir confirms breakup with Christian Betzmann over remarks about Pakistan and Palestine

Celebrated couple Zoya Nasir and her fiancé Chrisitan Betzmann have called off their engagement.

The following decision came after Betzmann caused an uproar on the internet due to his views about Israel's atrocity in Palestine.

The entire fiasco started when the vlogger tried to highlight his opinion that social media cannot dictate the way politics or governments work. He further sent prayers to the Palestinian people. A user shared her experience of calling out Christian for his remarks.

TikTok star Romaisa Khan also confronted Betzmann regarding his statement. Christian responded to the backlash by condemning whatever is happening in Palestine but he maintained that choosing to not speak about an issue should not be treated as an opportunity to insult him.

On the other hand, the Zebaish star penned a note announcing that the couple has parted ways and are no longer engaged to be married.

"It's with a heavy heart I'm announcing that Christian Betzmann and I are no longer engaged to be married. His sudden change in stance towards my culture, my country, my people and insensitivity towards my religion has lead me to take this difficult and irrevocable decision."

Further, she added, "There are certain religious and social boundaries that can’t be crossed no matter what, hence, the decision to part ways, Humility, Tolerance and Respect towards each other are the virtues that we must always adhere to.

In conclusion, she asked for space and privacy, "I look upon my Allah to provide me with the strength to deal with this worldly emotional wreck. I wish Chris a bright and happy future. I sincerely request for space and privacy for myself and my family as we begin to navigate this emotional turmoil."

Earlier, they unfollowed each other on Instagram and speculations began about their breakup.