Zoya Nasir splits with Christian Betzmann over ‘anti-Pakistan, Palestine remarks’

Celebrated couple Zoya Nasir and her fiancé Christian Betzmann have called off their engagement.

The decision came after Chris caused an uproar on the internet due to his views about the Israeli atrocities against the Palestinians.

The fiasco started when the vlogger said that social media could not dictate the way politics or governments work. He however sent prayers to Palestinian people and expressed solidarity with them.

A user shared her experience of calling out Chris over his remarks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by *•.¸♡ muznah ♡¸.•* (@meowznah)

TikTok star Romaisa Khan also confronted Chris over his remarks. Chris responded to the backlash by condemning the developments taking place in Palestine but he maintained that choosing not to speak about an issue should not be taken as an opportunity to insult him.

Against this backdrop, Zebaish star Zoya penned a note announcing that she has parted ways with Chris and they "are no longer engaged to be married".

The note she posted on her Instagram handle reads, "It's with a heavy heart I'm announcing that Christian Betzmann and I are no longer engaged to be married. His sudden change in stance towards my culture, my country, my people and insensitivity towards my religion has lead me to take this difficult and irrevocable decision."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoya Nasir (@zoyanasir)

She added, "There are certain religious and social boundaries that can’t be crossed no matter what, hence, the decision to part ways, Humility, Tolerance and Respect towards each other are the virtues that we must always adhere to."

In conclusion, she asked for space and privacy, "I look upon my Allah to provide me with the strength to deal with this worldly emotional wreck. I wish Chris a bright and happy future. I sincerely request for space and privacy for myself and my family as we begin to navigate this emotional turmoil."

A few days earlier, Zoya and Chris unfollowed each other on Instagram and speculations were rife about their breakup.