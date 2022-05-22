Cops take control of Punjab Assembly building ahead of crucial session
Session delayed as no-trust motions against speaker, deputy speaker on agenda
LAHORE – Law enforcers took over the building of the Punjab Assembly and personnel have been deployed at all entrances of the house ahead of the session, with no-confidence motions against Speaker Pervaiz Elahi and Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari on the agenda.
The session was scheduled to begin at 12:30 pm but it was delayed as earlier security personnel barred MPAs and media to enter the house.
It has not been confirmed who issued stern instructions however the PML-N alleged that these orders were issued by PML-Q’s Pervaiz Elahi, saying only the speaker has the authority to make such decisions.
Following the brief restriction to enter, members from both sides of the aisle have started reaching Punjab Assembly.
Earlier, police carried out an operation to stop the meeting of the Punjab Assembly and DG parliamentary affairs Rai Mumtaz Hussain was arrested. Residences of Secretary Assembly Muhammad Khan Bhatti and Secretary Coordination Inayatullah Luck were also raided, per reports.
An emergency session of the Punjab Assembly was summoned by Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in a surprise move ahead of the previous date fixed for the session.
Elahi called the session after the de-seating of the 25 lawmakers of the former ruling party that had voted for PML-N’s Hamza Shehbaz in the elections for the coveted seat of the Punjab Chief Minister.
Speaker Pervaiz Elahi summons emergency session ... 04:09 PM | 21 May, 2022
LAHORE – An emergency session of the Punjab Assembly, summoned by Speaker Pervaiz Elahi will be comvened tomorrow ...
Following the top court order and ECP move, the probability for Elahi to become the chief minister of the country’s most populous region has considerably increased however PML-N is sure of retaining the coveted slot.
ECP de-seats 25 PTI dissident MPAs 02:42 PM | 20 May, 2022
ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday de-seated 25 dissident MPAs of PTI from ...



