LHC CJ takes action over kidnapping of teenage girl in Lahore’s Shadbagh
LAHORE – Chief Justice Lahore High Court has ordered the Inspector General of Police (IG) to recover teenage girl by 6:00 pm today.
Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti took action as a teenage girl was abducted at gunpoint near Lahore's Shadbagh area on Saturday.
As per the CCTV footage of the incident, the girl can be seen travelling along with her brother on a motorbike when a vehicle intercepted them.
Two armed kidnappers got out of the vehicle and forced the tenth grader into the vehicle, while the other man pointed a gun at her brother. The entire event happened in broad daylight while the men managed to escape from the crime scene.
Soon after the incident, the Shadbagh police registered a case of kidnapping against unidentified suspects on the complaint of the missing girl’s father. The complainant told cops that his daughter has been kidnapped on the basis of ‘ill-intention’, per reports.
Meanwhile, cops have rounded up some suspects and were interrogating them. One of the teenager's ex-fiancé was also spotted in the CCTV footage.
