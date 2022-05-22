Murder suspect stoned to death, police station torched by angry mob in KP's Bajaur
Share
PESHAWAR – In another incident of lawlessness, a mob set fire to a police station and stoned a murder suspect to death in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province on Friday.
A top police officer said the Nawagai police received a complaint on Wednesday that a man named Abdul Ghafoor had gone missing in Bara Kamangara village in Bajaur tribal district. His relatives accusing Abdul Rasheed of kidnapping him.
According to District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Samad Khan, a police team found body of the missing person in a remote area the same day. The police managed to arrest the murder suspect on Thursday.
“On Friday, around 1,200 people forced their way into the police station and set fire to it,” Khan said. “The law enforcers present inside fired shots in the air to disperse the crowd, but the mob broke the lockup’s door, dragged the suspect out and stoned him to death.”
Malik Farmanullah, a local tribal elder, said the killing has sent shock waves across the district and put a question mark on the role of police. He called the incident purely an “outcome of personal grudge” between the two families.
“The infuriated mob believed it would never get justice if the matter reached the courts,” Farmanullah said.
- Impact of Climate Change on Mango Production in Pakistan08:30 PM | 19 May, 2022
- Pakistan agriculture facing severe water shortage06:33 AM | 16 May, 2022
- Effects of severe heat wave on crops in Pakistan06:17 PM | 11 May, 2022
- What can farmers do to increase the efficiency of fertilizers?07:21 PM | 6 May, 2022
- Wheat harvest and the ongoing diesel crisis in the country04:12 AM | 29 Apr, 2022
- Murder suspect stoned to death, police station torched by angry mob ...12:00 AM | 22 May, 2022
- Pakistan bans use of drones over fear of terror attacks on foreign ...11:35 PM | 21 May, 2022
- Pakistani boy suffering from heart ailment appeals for financial ...11:02 PM | 21 May, 2022
- Emergency mission launched by Pakistan Army to douse Balochistan ...10:18 PM | 21 May, 2022
- Why Deepika Padukone refused Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi?10:17 PM | 21 May, 2022
- Pakistani stars attend Cannes Film Festival 202208:45 PM | 21 May, 2022
- TikToker Dolly defends herself, gets interim bail in forest fire case09:46 PM | 21 May, 2022
- Aisha Khan and Major Uqbah Malik welcome a baby boy07:09 PM | 21 May, 2022
- Dollar hits all-time high at Rs19212:45 PM | 12 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022