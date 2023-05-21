Ali Zafar celebrates "20 years of musical journey"

Pakistani music industry's most recognized figure, Ali Zafar, is elated to celebrate two decades of his musical journey. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the Laila O Laila singer, who by the way is also an accomplished actor not just in Lollywood but also in Bollywood, penned a detailed and heartwarming note, sharing "some precious moments from his professional and personal life."

The Teefa In Trouble star wrote, "This year marks 20 years of my musical journey, so I’ve decided to share some precious moments from my professional and personal life in this new rendition of my song ‘Chal Dil Mere’ that was released in 2003 on my first album ‘Huqa Pani’. and yes, have also added a verse on smoking up and drinking down."

Advising his fans, Zafar emphasized, “Remember, life passes by quickly. Don’t waste it in fear and doubt or care much about what others say about you," adding that you should "Choose love and follow your own heart and dreams."

The Voh Dekhnay Mein singer also asked everyone to "Believe in yourself!" ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Quoting Pablo Picasso, the Madhubala crooner added, "The meaning of life is to find your gift. The purpose of life is to give it away."

"Kash lagaana

Ghont charhaana

Is tarha pyaare

Waqt gava na," the singer captioned another post.

"-Smoking up

Drinking down

In this way, my dear

Don’t waste time," he added to the verses' translation in English.

"Chal Dil Mere

Chor Ye Phere

Ye Dunya Jhooti

Log lutere

Come my heart

Release the endless chase

The world deceives, looters in every space," Zafar concluded.

Currently, Zafar is working on his recent project, Husn, which is a Sufi genre album. His other songs include Dil Karey, Pareshan Kyun Lage Tu, Hum Tum, and Mere Dildar Sanam.