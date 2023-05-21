Ali Zafar celebrates "20 years of musical journey"

Pakistani music industry's most recognized figure, Ali Zafar, is elated to celebrate two decades of his musical journey. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the Laila O Laila singer, who by the way is also an accomplished actor not just in Lollywood but also in Bollywood, penned a detailed and heartwarming note, sharing "some precious moments from his professional and personal life."
The Teefa In Trouble star wrote, "This year marks 20 years of my musical journey, so I’ve decided to share some precious moments from my professional and personal life in this new rendition of my song ‘Chal Dil Mere’ that was released in 2003 on my first album ‘Huqa Pani’. and yes, have also added a verse on smoking up and drinking down."
Advising his fans, Zafar emphasized, “Remember, life passes by quickly. Don’t waste it in fear and doubt or care much about what others say about you," adding that you should "Choose love and follow your own heart and dreams."
The Voh Dekhnay Mein singer also asked everyone to "Believe in yourself!" ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
Quoting Pablo Picasso, the Madhubala crooner added, "The meaning of life is to find your gift. The purpose of life is to give it away."
"Kash lagaana
Ghont charhaana
Is tarha pyaare
Waqt gava na," the singer captioned another post.
"-Smoking up
Drinking down
In this way, my dear
Don’t waste time," he added to the verses' translation in English.
"Chal Dil Mere
Chor Ye Phere
Ye Dunya Jhooti
Log lutere
Come my heart
Release the endless chase
The world deceives, looters in every space," Zafar concluded.
View this post on Instagram
Currently, Zafar is working on his recent project, Husn, which is a Sufi genre album. His other songs include Dil Karey, Pareshan Kyun Lage Tu, Hum Tum, and Mere Dildar Sanam.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 22, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|296.9
|300.15
|Euro
|EUR
|318
|321
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|366
|369
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80.5
|81.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.5
|79.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192.5
|194.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|777.85
|785.85
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|214
|216.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|42.07
|42.45
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.7
|43.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.31
|37.65
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.55
|3.67
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.3
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|952.27
|961.24
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.03
|65.63
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|182.07
|184.06
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.57
|27.88
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|760.2
|768.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|80.35
|81.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.25
|28.55
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|326.81
|329.32
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.66
|8.81
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 235,250 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs201,690.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs183,510 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 214,040.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Karachi
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Islamabad
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Peshawar
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Quetta
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Sialkot
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Attock
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Gujranwala
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Jehlum
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Multan
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Gujrat
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Nawabshah
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Chakwal
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Hyderabad
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Nowshehra
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Sargodha
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Faisalabad
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Mirpur
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.