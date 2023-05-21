Search

Lifestyle

Ali Zafar celebrates "20 years of musical journey"

Noor Fatima 11:22 PM | 21 May, 2023
Ali Zafar celebrates
Source: Ali Zafar (Instagram)

Pakistani music industry's most recognized figure, Ali Zafar, is elated to celebrate two decades of his musical journey. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the Laila O Laila singer, who by the way is also an accomplished actor not just in Lollywood but also in Bollywood, penned a detailed and heartwarming note, sharing "some precious moments from his professional and personal life."

The Teefa In Trouble star wrote, "This year marks 20 years of my musical journey, so I’ve decided to share some precious moments from my professional and personal life in this new rendition of my song ‘Chal Dil Mere’ that was released in 2003 on my first album ‘Huqa Pani’. and yes, have also added a verse on smoking up and drinking down."

Advising his fans, Zafar emphasized, “Remember, life passes by quickly. Don’t waste it in fear and doubt or care much about what others say about you," adding that you should "Choose love and follow your own heart and dreams."

The Voh Dekhnay Mein singer also asked everyone to "Believe in yourself!" ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Quoting Pablo Picasso, the Madhubala crooner added, "The meaning of life is to find your gift. The purpose of life is to give it away."  

"Kash lagaana

Ghont charhaana

Is tarha pyaare

Waqt gava na," the singer captioned another post.

"-Smoking up

Drinking down

In this way, my dear

Don’t waste time," he added to the verses' translation in English.

"Chal Dil Mere

Chor Ye Phere

Ye Dunya Jhooti

Log lutere

Come my heart

Release the endless chase

The world deceives, looters in every space," Zafar concluded.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ali Zafar (@ali_zafar)

Currently, Zafar is working on his recent project, Husn, which is a Sufi genre album. His other songs include Dil Karey, Pareshan Kyun Lage Tu, Hum Tum, and Mere Dildar Sanam.

Why isn't Ali Zafar celebrating his birthday this year?

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Lollywood celebrates Adnan Shah receiving standing ovation at Cannes

11:42 PM | 21 May, 2023

Wahaj Ali, Mehwish Hayat to share silver screen for the first time

10:27 PM | 21 May, 2023

Why isn't Ali Zafar celebrating his birthday this year?

04:45 PM | 21 May, 2023

Maya Ali's exudes summer vibes in latest photoshoot

08:44 PM | 20 May, 2023

Maya Ali rocks French look in latest pictures

06:44 PM | 20 May, 2023

Hania Aamir wishes 'second birthday' to Wahaj Ali, Maya Ali and Momina Iqbal after a 'turbulent flight'

12:15 AM | 21 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Cambridge reschedules A-levels exams cancelled on May 10, 12 in ...

09:42 AM | 22 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 22nd May 2023

09:02 AM | 22 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 22, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 22, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 296.9 300.15
Euro EUR 318 321
UK Pound Sterling GBP 366 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 80.5 81.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 78.5 79.3
Australian Dollar AUD 192.5 194.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 777.85 785.85
Canadian Dollar CAD 214 216.2
China Yuan CNY 42.07 42.45
Danish Krone DKK 42.7 43.1
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.31 37.65
Indian Rupee INR 3.55 3.67
Japanese Yen JPY 2.25 2.3
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 952.27 961.24
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.03 65.63
New Zealand Dollar NZD 182.07 184.06
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.57 27.88
Omani Riyal OMR 760.2 768.2
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 80.35 81.05
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 28.25 28.55
Swiss Franc CHF 326.81 329.32
Thai Bhat THB 8.66 8.81

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 22, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 235,250 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs201,690.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs183,510 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 214,040.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560
Karachi PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560
Islamabad PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560
Peshawar PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560
Quetta PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560
Sialkot PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560
Attock PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560
Gujranwala PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560
Jehlum PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560
Multan PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560
Bahawalpur PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560
Gujrat PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560
Nawabshah PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560
Chakwal PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560
Hyderabad PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560
Nowshehra PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560
Sargodha PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560
Faisalabad PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560
Mirpur PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: