Lollywood celebrates Adnan Shah receiving standing ovation at Cannes

Noor Fatima 11:42 PM | 21 May, 2023
For Pakistani actors, the sky is the limit when it comes to excelling. After Saim Sadiq’s Joyland made roaring success with a win at Cannes, actor and comedian, Adnan Shah Tipu, gave the nation another reason to celebrate.

Tipu, who has worked in several dramas and films including Dolly Ki Ayegi Baraat, Suno Chanda and Na Maloom Afraad to name a few, made it to Cannes Film Festival this year for his work in Zarrar Kahn’s horror flick, In Flames

In order to show their appreciation for Tipu’s massive feat, the entertainment fraternity took to social media to express how much he deserved to be lauded.

Mere Paas Tum Ho star actress, Hira Mani, shared news of Tipu’s film making waves at the 76th edition of the Cannes film festival, stating, “Wow! You truly deserve this, you all-rounder. I’m so proud of you. You’re an amazing actor,” adding heart and clapping hands emoji.

Actor Zoya Nasir was elated and asked netizens to “savour” the moment. Taking to Instagram, Nasir remarked, “He got a standing ovation. Given what our country is going through, let’s savour this moment of him being our country’s pride. Proud of you, sir!” 

Joyland star Sarwat Gilani, who was present at Cannes for her award-winning film Joyland last year, sent a congratulatory message to the whole team of In Flames for their success. “Pakistanis making us proud,” Gilani wrote in an Instagram Story.

Actor and host, Yasir Hussain, too, was proud to witness “Pakistani artist” on the Cannes stage receiving a standing ovation.

Starlet Amar Khan, in an Instagram story, called Tipu’s presence at the festival “the only fantastic Pakistani representation at Cannes this year” and also sent galore praises and best wishes to the entire team of In Flames.

Divas Zara Noor Abbas and Yashma Gill were also over the moon on hearing the news and added heart emojis while tagging the actor. 

“So proud of you!” wrote Anoushey Ashraf whereas a proud Aiman Khan called the Daadal star  “brilliant.”

Others including Goher Rasheed, Ghana Ali, Saim Ali, Nimra Bucha, and Sofia Khan congratulated Tipu.

Cannes Directors’ Fortnight selection, In Flames, had its world premiere at the prestigious film festival on May 19. In the viral picture circulating, Tipu expressed his gratitude with a hand gesture inside the auditorium where the screening took place. The film even received a standing ovation at Cannes.

In Flames is set to screen at Cannes till May 27.

According to Variety, it is the first Pakistan-set film in Directors’ Fortnight since Jamil Dehlavi’s The Blood of Hussain in 1980. Produced by Anam Abbas and executive produced by Shant Joshi, Todd Brown, and Maxime Cottray, In Flames is part of XYZ’s New Visions slate. The film boasts an ensemble cast of Ramesha Nawal, Bakhtawar Mazhar, Adnan Shah Tipu, and Omair Javaid.

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

