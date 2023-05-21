Search

Wahaj Ali, Mehwish Hayat to share silver screen for the first time

Noor Fatima 10:27 PM | 21 May, 2023
Wahaj Ali, Mehwish Hayat to share silver screen for the first time

Pakistani drama industry’s acclaimed director Nadeem Baig’s highly anticipated latest project, Teri Meri Kahaniyaan, is the center of attention on the internet, especially the film’s star-studded cast. Most recently, the popular drama serial Tere Bin’s lead actor Wahaj Ali was announced as the newest cast member.

The film will mark Ali’s silver screen debut opposite well-known faces including Mehwish Hayat. 

With the first glimpse released on streaming platforms, the teaser showcased many actors bringing their A-game, while the film reportedly revolves around Zahid Ahmed and Amna Ilyas’ story.

Also, actors Shehreyar Munawar Siddiqui and Ramsha Khan will be seen in pivotal roles alongside Lollywood’s power couple, Hira and Mani. 

Actors Nabeel Qureshi and Marina Khan have teamed up with Baig as directors for Teri Meri Kahaniyaan, while Vasay Chaudhry, Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar, Basit Naqvi, and Ali Abbas Naqvi have come together to show off their writing finesse for the project.

Teri Meri Kahaniyaan is slated to hit the floor this year on Eid ul Adha by Distribution Club (IMGC).

On the acting front, Ali was also seen in Bikhray Moti, Ghisi Piti Mohabbat, Ishq Jalebi, Fitoor, Dil Na Umeed Toh Nahi, Jo Bichar Gaye, and Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha.

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

