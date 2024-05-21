Over 1,000 relief camps set up as Sindh braces itself for heatwave

KARACHI – Over 1,000 camps have been established across Sindh in anticipation of a severe heatwave, disaster management officials announced on Tuesday.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast temperatures reaching up to 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit) in parts of rural Sindh.

“These camps have been set up to provide relief to affected people and help reduce instances of heatstroke and other heat-related illnesses,” said Ajay Kumar, assistant director of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA). “They are also equipped with rest areas, water, and glucose for those in need,” he added.

The heatwave is expected to affect much of the country, intensifying over the next week.

Extreme heat in Pakistan often coincides with power shortages, with some areas experiencing up to 15 hours of loadshedding per day, according to local media reports. Pakistan is increasingly vulnerable to extreme weather events, which scientists have linked to climate change.

Schools in the province have already postponed annual examinations scheduled for this week, including in Karachi, the mega port city home to over 20 million people.

PDMA Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz noted that “women who spend most of their time in the kitchen and in the fields in rural areas are the hardest hit.”

The heatwave also raises concerns about the survival of livestock, Kumar added.