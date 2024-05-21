Search

PTI President Parvez Elahi walks free from Kot Lakhpat Jail as LHC grants him bail

'I was, am, and will remain with Imran Khan,' says the former Punjab chief minister

11:45 PM | 21 May, 2024
PTI President Parvez Elahi walks free from Kot Lakhpat Jail as LHC grants him bail
PTI leader Parvez Elahi was released from Kot Lakhpat Jail on Tuesday night after the Lahore High Court (LHC) granted him bail in a case related to an alleged illegal appointment made during his tenure as the chief minister of Punjab.

LHC Justice Sultan Tanvir Ahmed accepted Elahi’s bail petition earlier in the day and ordered his release. According to the court order, further investigation into Elahi's guilt was required, and thus, his bail was granted with the condition of posting Rs500,000 bail and two sureties of the same amount.

Elahi’s lawyer Amir Saeed Rawn said the PTI leader had reached the Zahoor Elahi Palace.

Elahi had been moved to Kot Lakhpat Jail earlier this month.

In a message on his official X account, Elahi expressed gratitude to God for his exoneration and the strength to remain steadfast. He thanked the judges who supported the truth and facilitated his release, as well as those who prayed for and supported him during the difficult time. He lamented the suffering and abuse endured by the people of Gujarat and alleged that their mandate was stolen.

Elahi also ruled out any talks with his cousin, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid chief Chaudhry Shujaat, and his children until "the return of our mandate."

He accused Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi of playing a significant role in his arrest and affirmed his unwavering support for Imran Khan, stating, "I was, am, and will remain with Imran Khan."

