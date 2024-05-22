Sania Miraz installs new name plate at Dubai home

DUBAI – Indian tennis star Sania Mirza currently spending a tranquil life with her son, Izhaan, after her formal separation with Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik.

A recent social media post from Sania has revealed a major change at his residence in Dubai, leaving the fans stunned.

One of the photos in the post shows a new name plate hanged outside the residence. The name plate carries the names of “Sania & Izhaan”.

The other heartwarming clicks provide an insight into the joyful moments she spent with Izhaan and her closest friend in the UAE city

The tennis star also looks stunning as she also shared her loveable photos on Instagram. Take a look into her post: