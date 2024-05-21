Shuttle service announced for Karachi lawyers

In an effort to ease the commuting challenges faced by lawyers, the Sindh government has announced plans to launch a shuttle service between Malir Courts and City Courts. This initiative demonstrates the government’s commitment to addressing the needs of the legal fraternity.

The announcement was made during a meeting between Sharjeel Inam Memon, Sindh’s Senior Minister for Transport & Mass Transit, Excise & Taxation, Narcotics Control and Information, and a delegation from the Karachi Bar Association (KBA). The KBA team, led by General Secretary Ikhtiar Ali Channa, highlighted transportation issues among other challenges faced by lawyers.

The proposed shuttle service will operate between Kabootar Chowk and City Courts, aiming to provide a convenient travel solution for lawyers and significantly streamline their commute.

Memon praised the KBA’s role in upholding democracy and the rule of law, describing their contributions as ‘invaluable’. He also highlighted the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) initiatives for lawyers, which align with the visionary leadership of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto.

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto believed in the crucial role of lawyers in safeguarding democratic principles and ensuring justice for all, championing the rights of the underprivileged and the independence of the judiciary. Benazir Bhutto introduced several reforms to strengthen the judiciary and support the legal profession.

The PPP’s provincial government, following the policies of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto, has pledged to take all necessary measures to resolve the issues faced by lawyers. The shuttle service initiative is a significant step towards supporting the legal community in Sindh.