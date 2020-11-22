Former Bollywood actor Sana Khan ties the knot with Mufti Anas in private ceremony (Video)
SURAT – Bigg Boss Fame Sana Khan after quitting the Bollywood industry ties the Knot With Gujarat-based Mufti Anas in a low key ceremony.
Former B. town girl Sana Khan seen in a video in an intimate ceremony, Khan was dressed in all white as she exchanged vows with her groom, the man in the video is a Gujrat-based man named Mufti Anas.
The new bride was a sight for sore eyes as she radiated in her white gown next to her husband as they cut a cake which had the words “Nikaah Mubarak” written on it.
This comes after Sana recently announced her exit from Bollywood, her decision to leave showbiz was the ‘happiest day’, she said. While hoping that Allah will guide her in her new journey, she asked fans to pray for her.
She wrote, “All brothers and sisters are requested to pray for me to Allah to accept my repentance and grant me the true ability to live in accordance with my determination of spending my life following the commandments of my Creator and in the service of humanity, and grant me perseverance in to.”
Khan herself hasn’t confirmed the news on social media yet but a video posted by several news outlets shows her donning a white bridal dress and walking down the stairs with Anas.
