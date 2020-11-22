James Bond game under the works by the ‘Hitman’ game studio 

After providing some teaser news, Hitman developer IO Interactive revealed that it’s working on a James Bond game. It’s known as Project 00 for now and will delve into the origins of the secret agent. The game will have an original story, where you’ll try to earn elite 00 status at the UK’s Secret Intelligence Service (MI6).

However, IOI is not revealing more information regarding the game at the moment. The teaser trailer did not show much, apart from the project reveal itself and that classing Bond gun-barrel imagery and that iconic theme music. We are not aware of a release window yet, though IO said Project 00 is coming to “modern systems and platforms.”

It will be the first official Bond game since 2012’s 007 Legends whenever the game is released. Earlier during the year, a group of GoldenEye 007 fans was forced to stop working on a Nintendo 64 classic remake. They’re developing an original game instead. However, IOI is an excellent fit for a game like Bond since the well-known Hitman series similarly centers around a secret agent. It features plenty of sneaking around, gadgets, and disguises.

The studio is currently pursuing new developers to “build out his exciting and unique gaming title,” so it’s safe to say that Project 00 may be in the early stages of development.

It’s been an intense year for all of us, including Bond. The latest movie franchise – No Time To Die, was delayed by a year to next April due to the ongoing global pandemic. The announcement of Project 00 could come as a shot in the arms of fans while they patiently wait for the movie to finally launch.