Polling starts in Gilgit-Baltistan’s GBLA-3

ISLAMABAD - Polling has begun in Gilgit-Baltistan’s GBLA-3 Gilgit-III constituency as the elections had been postponed in this area on November 15 because of the death of the PTI candidate, Jafar Shah.

The voting process will continue till 5 pm without any break, said GB election commission on Sunday. PTI, PPP, PML-N, PML-Q and independent candidates are contesting the election.

A total 41,360 registered voters in the area and 73 polling stations, 31 for women and 35 for men. Currently, the PTI has 16 seats in the GB Legislative Assembly.