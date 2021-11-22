BANvPAK: Bangladesh opt to bat first as Pakistan eye clean sweep in final T20I today

DHAKA – Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first in the third and final T20I of the three-match series against Pakistan.

Green Shirts will be looking to register a series clean-sweep in the third and final match at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Babar-led squad, who already clinched the series with 2-0, will be comfortable heading into today's fixture however Shaheens will be looking to continue the winning momentum against the hosts.

Toss news from Mirpur 📰



Bangladesh have chosen to bat in the third #BANvPAK T20I.



Can they stop Pakistan from making a clean sweep? pic.twitter.com/2lmzcGY2B2 — ICC (@ICC) November 22, 2021

In the previous two matches, Pakistani captain Babar Azam failed to impress with early returns to the pavilion. The bowling side of the Tigers gave a tough time to Pakistani hitters while their batting was weak and they ended up setting a target that nearly no Pakistan unit would feel challenged by.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Shoaib Malik has opted out of today's game after his son fell sick. PCB has confirmed Shoaib’s unavailability. The seasoned player will leave the squad to see his son Izhaan, who has fallen sick in Emirates.

Pakistan has also decided to rest replace Hasan Ali with Shaheen Shah Afridi in his place. With some changes, former Pakistani skipper Sarfraz Ahmed and some new youngsters will try their luck in the last game.

Earlier, Wasim Jr has impressed in a couple of opportunities while the sensational Shahnawaz Dahani is among other players who can get a chance.

The hosts have been hit by a couple of injury concerns before the last match of the T20 series. Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam suffered injuries in the 2nd game.

Bangladesh reportedly decided to include opener Saif Hassan in the probables for the upcoming Test series in the absence of Tamim Iqbal who is out with a thumb injury.

Mahmud Ullah-led squad has Yasir Ali, Akbar Ali, Nasum Ahmed, Shahidul Islam, and Shamim Hossain on the bench and might look to give them some exposure.

SQUADS

PAKISTAN: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf.

BANGLADESH: Mohammad Naim, Parvez Hossain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah (c), Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Shoriful Islam/Mustafizur Rahman