04:45 PM | 22 Nov, 2021
BANvPAK – Pakistan beat Bangladesh in last-ball thriller to win the series 3-0
DHAKA – Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by five wickets in the third Twenty20 international match in Dhaka on Monday.

Winning the toss and electing to bat first, Bangladesh posted 125-run target for Pakistan to win the last match of the series.

The Tigers got off to a poor start, losing left-handed batsman Shanto in the second over. Shamim Hossain scored 22 off 23 balls but he too was sent packing by Usman Qadir.

Opener Mohammad Naim and Afif Hossain managed to get 43 runs for the third wicket but it came off 42 balls.

Pakistan’s young sensation Shahnawaz Dhani took his maiden wicket in his first over. Muhammad Wasim and Usman Qadir took two wickets each.

In reply, Pakistan chased down the target in the final bowl of the match. Nawaz scored four runs off Muhammadullah’s bowl and sealed the victory for the Green Shirts. Haider Ali scored 45 runs and Mohammad Rizwan made important 40 runs.

SQUADS

PAKISTAN: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf.

BANGLADESH: Mohammad Naim, Parvez Hossain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah (c), Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Shoriful Islam/Mustafizur Rahman

