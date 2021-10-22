California variant of COVID-19 found in Pakistani patients

A new COVID-19 variant, which has origins in the US state of California, has been found in several patients in Pakistan.

Scientific Task Force on COVID-19 member Dr Javed Akram said that all anti-coronavirus vaccines being used in the country are effective against the Epsilon COVID-19 variant, which was first found in California.

Earlier on Thursday, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) chief Asad Umar laid emphasis on meeting vaccination targets to make sure Pakistan does not face the fifth wave of COVID-19.

In a tweet, the federal minister for planning said that despite a sharp decline in new COVID-19 cases, "we will remain vulnerable if a large number of people remains unvaccinated".

Calling upon people to get themselves vaccinated against COVID-19, the minister said, “Remember that 2nd dose is vital for protection against COVID.”