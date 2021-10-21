Pakistan to provide Rs5 billion in humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan will provide humanitarian assistance worth five billion rupees to Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said after concluding his day-long visit to the neighbouring country.

Briefing the media in Islamabad on Thursday evening, he said Pakistan will allow duty free import of fresh fruits and vegetable from Afghanistan to facilitate bilateral trade.

Border crossings between the two countries will remain open 24/7 for trade while a special lane will be established for vehicles carrying perishable goods.

The minister said Afghan Businessmen can get visa on arrival, while Pakistani Embassy in Kabul has been authorised to issue five-year visa for multiple entries.

He said the Afghan leadership has also assured Islamabad that it will not allow anyone, including Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and Baloch Liberation, to use Afghan soil against Pakistan.

Qureshi further said that the interim government in Afghanistan has assured Pakistan that it will support projects like CASA-1000, TAPI and Trans-Afghan railway project.

Earlier today, Shah Mahmood Qureshi met interim Afghanistan Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund and conveyed Pakistan's commitment to extending humanitarian assistance to its Afghan brothers.

Qureshi was visiting Afghanistan for the first time after the Taliban took over in mid-August.