PU’s Digital Media Dept offers admissions to four-year programme
LAHORE – The Department of Digital Media at Punjab University’s School of Communication Studies has announced admissions to its first BS Programme.
The BS Digital Media and Communication is a four years study programme and admissions are now open in both open merit and self-support categories.
Those interested in admission to this four-year degree programme can call 99230518 or email at info.dm@pu.edu.pk for more information.
The opening date for online submissions was October 18 and closing date is November 8. Students can also apply for admission to the four-year BS programme through the Punjab University website.
The Department of Digital Media is a newly established department at the School of Communication Studies, University of the Punjab.
The aim of the Department of Digital Media is to produce a generation well-versed in digital media that would be able to critically consume and creatively produce multimedia content using digital technologies.
