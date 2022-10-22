PTI Senator Faisal Javed, six other leaders booked under terror charges
Web Desk
02:04 PM | 22 Oct, 2022
ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad police on Saturday booked PTI leaders on the charges of terrorism in the wake of protests after former prime minister Imran Khan’s disqualification by the Election Commission of Pakistan in the Toshakhana reference.

In reaction to the ECP decision, PTI workers across Pakistan took to the streets on Friday to protest the decision against their party chief. Party chief Imran Khan later called for an end to the protests.

The criminal complaint names PTI leaders Amir Kiani, Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi, Faisal Javed Khan, Raja Rashid Hafeez, Umer Tanveer Butt, Rashid Naseem Abbasi, Raja Majid as allegedly leading the large group, who were informed via loudspeaker to disperse immediately since the gathering was against the law.

Faizabad, the border between Punjab and the federal territory, turned out to be a battle ground when clashes erupted between the police and PTI workers.

The first information report (FIR) was registered with Islamabad’s I-9 police station. The FIR was registered under Sections 109 (abetment), 148 (rioting with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 186 (obstructing public servant), 324 (attempted murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 427 (mischief causing damage amounting to Rs50) and 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage) of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 7 (punishment for acts of terrorism) of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

A PTI MNA was also arrested along with his two police guards by the capital police over an alleged firing incident outside the ECP office.

Pakistan’s top electoral authority, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), disqualified former prime minister Imran Khan for five years in the Toshakhana reference on Friday.

