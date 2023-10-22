Table toppers India, New Zealand lock horns in World Cup 2023 clash today

Unbeaten India and New Zealand will face off each other in the World Cup as both sides have not lost a match so far.

Men in Blue hold strong cricketing reputation, and when it comes to face Kiwis. Rohit Sharma led India remains in top form at the leading tournament, routing all their opponents including Pakistan.

The hosts are touted as a most composed side in the ICC World Cup, with every player of their team showing their A-game in the top ICC event.

Black Caps, on the other hand, kickstarted their campaign with a clinical win over England and that’s without their skipper Kane Williamson.

In recent times, rivalry between India, and New Zealand intensifiesas Kiwis knocks out Asian side of the 2019 World Cup with massive defeat.

Sunday’s game might revolve on bowlers' strategy, with Dharamsala's pitch favoring swing.

In previous games, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj remained in top forms and remained crucial roles. Kiwi stars Matt Henry, Trent Boult, and Lockie Ferguson are likely to give a tough time.

India vs New Zealand squads

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, James Neesham