PIA raises airfares for Saudi Arabia flights by upto Rs49,000
KARACHI – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has raised airfares for those travelling from Pakistan to Saudi Arabia by up to Rs49,000, local media reported.
PIA increased the one-way fare for Karachi- Madina flight from Rs84,000 to Rs127,000 and Islamabad-Madina to Rs 133,000.
All the passengers travelling from Peshawar or Islamabad to Riyadh or Dammam will be charged Rs131,000.
However, passengers travelling from Peshawar to Jeddah or Madina will be charged Rs133,000.
The national flag carrier has increased the fare due to cover losses incurring as only 75 percent booking of plane seats is allowed due to coronavirus situation.
-
