PM Imran meets Pakistan’s T20 World Cup squad today
Web Desk
12:14 PM | 22 Sep, 2021
PM Imran meets Pakistan’s T20 World Cup squad today
Share

ISLAMABAD – Following the snub from English and New Zealand Cricket Boards, Prime Minister Imran Khan will meet Pakistan’s T20 World Cup 2021 squad to uplift the self-confidence of players.

Reports cited that the meeting of the national squad for the T20 World Cup will be held at 4 pm today at PM house. The cricket players have their concerns since the recent cancellation of the tour by New Zealand and England.

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja will also attend the meeting and will apprise the prime minister about his discussions with the heads of cricket boards in England and New Zealand.

The newly appointed Chairman, who made no attempt to hide his emotions in a video clip after England called off their October tour, will also brief the premier about the new strategy adopted by the board officials to tackle the prevailing situation along with the new domestic calendar.

Reports cited that Raja will share details with the prime minister over the new changes made in the cricket board while Khan, who won the 1992 World Cup, will share his experiences and give tips to the players to boost their morale.

On Tuesday, Information Minister Fawad Chauhdry announced taking legal experts to take action against the cricket boards of both countries after they canceled tours at the last minute which also cost them millions of rupees to the state broadcaster.

Pakistan mulls legal action against England, NZ ... 01:36 PM | 21 Sep, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is contemplating legal action against the cricket boards of New Zealand and England for ...

The consultations would be held with lawyers for taking legal action against the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the New Zealand Cricket (NZC).

More From This Category
Thailand resumes all categories of visa services ...
01:44 PM | 22 Sep, 2021
PAF trainer aircraft crashes near Mardan, pilot ...
01:25 PM | 22 Sep, 2021
Mardan orphan student sets record by obtaining ...
10:57 AM | 22 Sep, 2021
PM Imran fears civil war if Taliban fail to form ...
10:06 AM | 22 Sep, 2021
Pakistan logs 2,333 new Covid infections, 47 ...
09:12 AM | 22 Sep, 2021
Pakistani PM Imran tells Taliban not to ban ...
11:59 PM | 21 Sep, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
27 years ago on this day TV sitcom 'Friends' debuted
12:25 AM | 22 Sep, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr