PM Imran meets Pakistan’s T20 World Cup squad today

ISLAMABAD – Following the snub from English and New Zealand Cricket Boards, Prime Minister Imran Khan will meet Pakistan’s T20 World Cup 2021 squad to uplift the self-confidence of players.

Reports cited that the meeting of the national squad for the T20 World Cup will be held at 4 pm today at PM house. The cricket players have their concerns since the recent cancellation of the tour by New Zealand and England.

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja will also attend the meeting and will apprise the prime minister about his discussions with the heads of cricket boards in England and New Zealand.

The newly appointed Chairman, who made no attempt to hide his emotions in a video clip after England called off their October tour, will also brief the premier about the new strategy adopted by the board officials to tackle the prevailing situation along with the new domestic calendar.

Reports cited that Raja will share details with the prime minister over the new changes made in the cricket board while Khan, who won the 1992 World Cup, will share his experiences and give tips to the players to boost their morale.

On Tuesday, Information Minister Fawad Chauhdry announced taking legal experts to take action against the cricket boards of both countries after they canceled tours at the last minute which also cost them millions of rupees to the state broadcaster.

The consultations would be held with lawyers for taking legal action against the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the New Zealand Cricket (NZC).