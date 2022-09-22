PAKvENG: Pakistan bowl first against England in second T20I

KARACHI – England won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan in the second T20 International match being played at National Stadium Karachi today (Thursday).

Both sides will play six more games to go in quick succession however the visitors lead the series 1-0 after their win in the opening encounter on Tuesday.

Moeen-led squad displayed A-game and keep the pace on the pitch, which they have been known for. The team visited without key players, but the change in the squad wouldn't stand in their way as they thrashed Babar XI.

Batting first, Men in Green scored 158 for the loss of seven wickets and in reply, England achieved the target in 19.2 overs for the loss of four wickets.

After a clinical win in the maiden game, England’s confidence climbs while the foreign players looked glad as they were greeted by a packed National Stadium in the country’s largest city.

A large number of Pakistani fans were spotted thanking England for their first visit in 17 years. But if the visitors were humbled by the welcome they had received, it certainly didn't translate into a drop in intensity on the field.

After the first game, Pakistani skipper Babar Azam, who is struggling with his form nowadays, admitted having no big partnerships, saying our batters need to step up. Babar said the approach in the first Powerplay was great…there was a swing of momentum, which you have to credit England for.

Meanwhile, the weather remains unrelentingly humid in the port city, and both teams ensured their fast bowlers sent down short spells might not have only been tactical. The pitch played slow in the first match, but the second game will be on a new surface.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Aamir Jamal, Abrar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Usman Qadir

England: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali (vice-captain), Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Liam Dawson (Hampshire), Richard Gleeson, Tom Helm, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Luke Wood, Mark Wood

Schedule of T20Is

1st T20: Pakistan v England, 20 September, National Stadium, Karachi

2nd T20: Pakistan v England, 22 September, National Stadium, Karachi

3rd T20: Pakistan v England, 23 September, National Stadium, Karachi

4th T20: Pakistan v England, 25 September, National Stadium, Karachi

5th T20: Pakistan v England, 28 September, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

6th T20: Pakistan v England, 30 September, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

7th T20: Pakistan v England, 2 October, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore