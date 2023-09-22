Search

LifestyleViral

ICC's WC anthem bores netizens as they call Ali Zafar to rescue

Noor Fatima
12:23 AM | 22 Sep, 2023
ICC anthem

Cricket isn't just a game, it's an emotion — and the same goes for cricket anthem!

With the World Cup 2023 around the corner, cricket fanatics are hyped up to watch their favourite teams compete and bring the trophy home. Obviously, an anthem to celebrate and commemorate the event is necessary, but what if ICC disappoints this year?

On Wednesday, ICC released the official anthem for the Cricket World Cup to be held in India next month, titled Dil Jashn Bole. Even though the anthem features Bollywood's revered actor Ranveer Singh with his electric performance, it has so far been a miss, according to netizens' verdict 

The moment the World Cup 2023 anthem was released, fans took to social media to express their dismay, with some fans slamming Singh and others recalling the 2011 World Cup song.

On the other hand, Pakistani fans requested singer and Ali Zafar to take the lead and produce an anthem everyone could jam to.

In response, Zafar remarked “the big brands that sponsor them are responsible for that” with “marketing professionals” guiding them.

Although Pakistanis and Indians are arch rivals in the cricket scene, both nations united to bash the anthem and its failed attempt to excite everyone.

Shot in a moving train called One Day Xpress, the music of the anthem has been composed by famous Bollywood director Pritam Chakraborty. The lyrics for the anthem were penned by Shloke Lal and Sawiri Verma while it was sung by Pritam, Naqsh Aziz, Srimachandra, Amit Mishra, Junita Gandhi, Akasa and Charan.

Flags of the teams participating in the event can be seen displayed in the World Cup anthem.

On the other hand, the Anthem also shows the competition between the two traditional rivals Pakistan and India, the picture of Rohit Sharma on one side and Babar Azam on the other side is also displayed in the ODI Express train.

'Dil Jashn Bole': ICC releases anthem for World Cup 2023

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

10:05 PM | 18 Sep, 2023

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain's funny take on parenthood leaves ...

12:19 PM | 18 Sep, 2023

Pakistan reclaim top spot in ICC ODI rankings despite Asia Cup upset

05:46 PM | 16 Sep, 2023

Maya Ali trolled for "forced" dance moves on late Sri Devi's song

08:49 PM | 13 Sep, 2023

Humaira Ali gives fans major fitness goals in new workout video

01:42 PM | 13 Sep, 2023

WATCH – Maya Ali looks ever so lovely in latest Instagram reel

01:54 PM | 12 Sep, 2023

Wahaj Ali surprises ‘abandoned children’ at Punjab Child ...

Advertisement

Latest

12:23 AM | 22 Sep, 2023

ICC's WC anthem bores netizens as they call Ali Zafar to rescue

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 21 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 21 September, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on Sept 21, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 21, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 293 293
Euro EUR 320 323
UK Pound Sterling GBP 373.5 377
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.5 82.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 78.7 79.5
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 789.66 797.66
Canadian Dollar CAD 220 222.2
China Yuan CNY 40.87 41.27
Danish Krone DKK 42.6 43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.93 38.28
Indian Rupee INR 3.57 3.68
Japanese Yen JPY 1.92 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 961.3 970.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.21 63.81
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.71 177.71
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.87 28.17
Omani Riyal OMR 771.25 779.25
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 81.57 82.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 217 219
Swedish Korona SEK 26.62 26.92
Swiss Franc CHF 331.2 333.7
Thai Bhat THB 8.31 8.46

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – September 21, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 217,900 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,820.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,324 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs199,832.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 21 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Karachi PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Islamabad PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Peshawar PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Quetta PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Sialkot PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Attock PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Gujranwala PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Jehlum PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Multan PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Bahawalpur PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Gujrat PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Nawabshah PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Chakwal PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Hyderabad PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Nowshehra PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Sargodha PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Faisalabad PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Mirpur PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: