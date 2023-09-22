ICC's WC anthem bores netizens as they call Ali Zafar to rescue

Cricket isn't just a game, it's an emotion — and the same goes for cricket anthem!
With the World Cup 2023 around the corner, cricket fanatics are hyped up to watch their favourite teams compete and bring the trophy home. Obviously, an anthem to celebrate and commemorate the event is necessary, but what if ICC disappoints this year?
On Wednesday, ICC released the official anthem for the Cricket World Cup to be held in India next month, titled Dil Jashn Bole. Even though the anthem features Bollywood's revered actor Ranveer Singh with his electric performance, it has so far been a miss, according to netizens' verdict
The moment the World Cup 2023 anthem was released, fans took to social media to express their dismay, with some fans slamming Singh and others recalling the 2011 World Cup song.
On the other hand, Pakistani fans requested singer and Ali Zafar to take the lead and produce an anthem everyone could jam to.
In response, Zafar remarked “the big brands that sponsor them are responsible for that” with “marketing professionals” guiding them.
@TheRealPCB and the big brands that sponsor them are responsible for that. They have marketing professionals who guide them.— Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) September 20, 2023
If I am required for my country, I have always been there. But I have my own ideas and way of doing things.
Corporate culture has its own merits and de… https://t.co/9dnezn1PnP
Although Pakistanis and Indians are arch rivals in the cricket scene, both nations united to bash the anthem and its failed attempt to excite everyone.
DIL JASHN BOLE! #CWC23— ICC (@ICC) September 20, 2023
Official Anthem arriving now on platform 2023 ????????
Board the One Day Xpress and join the greatest cricket Jashn ever! ????????
Credits:
Music - Pritam
Lyrics - Shloke Lal, Saaveri Verma
Singers - Pritam, Nakash Aziz, Sreerama Chandra, Amit Mishra, Jonita… pic.twitter.com/09AK5B8STG
Ranveer singh make this Anthem more cringe ????— Hassan Nawaz (@iam_hassan56) September 20, 2023
World Cup 2023 theme song release - pic.twitter.com/8Am44SebkK— Abhishek (@MSDianAbhiii) September 20, 2023
The Urge: The Budget: pic.twitter.com/FJ9EvBoZIo— Fenil Kothari (@fenilkothari) September 21, 2023
This mauka mauka ad is better than the world cup anthem 2023 pic.twitter.com/ynxCYWodqp— Richa???? (@rich_athinks) September 20, 2023
ICT fans listening to ICC 2023 World Cup Anthem#DilJashnBole pic.twitter.com/JdQwSvCwFQ— Rajabets ???????????? (@smileagainraja) September 20, 2023
Evergreen Ali Zafar with 2011 World Cup Anthem ????#CricketTwitter https://t.co/IGEdQKjbi6 pic.twitter.com/qMTzUJ5gxn— Abhishek AB (@ABsay_ek) September 21, 2023
World cup anthem meme. pic.twitter.com/TV09r6p3kT— Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) September 20, 2023
Shot in a moving train called One Day Xpress, the music of the anthem has been composed by famous Bollywood director Pritam Chakraborty. The lyrics for the anthem were penned by Shloke Lal and Sawiri Verma while it was sung by Pritam, Naqsh Aziz, Srimachandra, Amit Mishra, Junita Gandhi, Akasa and Charan.
Flags of the teams participating in the event can be seen displayed in the World Cup anthem.
On the other hand, the Anthem also shows the competition between the two traditional rivals Pakistan and India, the picture of Rohit Sharma on one side and Babar Azam on the other side is also displayed in the ODI Express train.
