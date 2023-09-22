ICC's WC anthem bores netizens as they call Ali Zafar to rescue

Cricket isn't just a game, it's an emotion — and the same goes for cricket anthem!

With the World Cup 2023 around the corner, cricket fanatics are hyped up to watch their favourite teams compete and bring the trophy home. Obviously, an anthem to celebrate and commemorate the event is necessary, but what if ICC disappoints this year?

On Wednesday, ICC released the official anthem for the Cricket World Cup to be held in India next month, titled Dil Jashn Bole. Even though the anthem features Bollywood's revered actor Ranveer Singh with his electric performance, it has so far been a miss, according to netizens' verdict

The moment the World Cup 2023 anthem was released, fans took to social media to express their dismay, with some fans slamming Singh and others recalling the 2011 World Cup song.

On the other hand, Pakistani fans requested singer and Ali Zafar to take the lead and produce an anthem everyone could jam to.

In response, Zafar remarked “the big brands that sponsor them are responsible for that” with “marketing professionals” guiding them.

Although Pakistanis and Indians are arch rivals in the cricket scene, both nations united to bash the anthem and its failed attempt to excite everyone.

Shot in a moving train called One Day Xpress, the music of the anthem has been composed by famous Bollywood director Pritam Chakraborty. The lyrics for the anthem were penned by Shloke Lal and Sawiri Verma while it was sung by Pritam, Naqsh Aziz, Srimachandra, Amit Mishra, Junita Gandhi, Akasa and Charan.

Flags of the teams participating in the event can be seen displayed in the World Cup anthem.

On the other hand, the Anthem also shows the competition between the two traditional rivals Pakistan and India, the picture of Rohit Sharma on one side and Babar Azam on the other side is also displayed in the ODI Express train.