PAKvZIM: Pakistan eye T20I series win against Zimbabwe

Pakistan will play its second Twenty20 international (T20I) of the three-match series against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club today.

Pakistan leading the series with 1-0 after beating the hosts by 11 runs in the first T20I match couple of days ago.

Pakistan have maintained an unblemished record against Zimbabwe with 15th on the trot victories against the African country.

The match will start today at 2.00pm (PST).

Squads:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohamamad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali, Arshad Iqbal, Usman Qadir

Zimbabwe: Sean Williams (c), Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva, Tanaka Chivanga, Craig Ervine, Luke Jongwe, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tapiwa Mufudza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Brendan Taylor, Donald Tiripano