PAKvZIM: Pakistan win toss, elect to bowl first in 2nd T20I

Pakistan have won the toss and opted to field first against Zimbabwe in the second T20I match being played at Harare Sports Club.

Pakistan leading the series with 1-0 after beating the hosts by 11 runs in the first T20I match couple of days ago.

Brendan Taylor, who missed the first T20I due to an infection, is back in Zimbabwe playing XI and will be leading the side in Sean Williams absence.

Two changes for both the teams; Arshad Iqbal and Asif Ali in for Mohammad Nawaz and Haider Ali in Pakistan while Brendan Taylor and Tarisai Musakanda in for Sean Williams and Craig Ervine.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (capt.), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Usman Qadir, Arshad Iqbal, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf.

Zimbabwe: Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Brendan Taylor (capt.) Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wesley Madhevere, Tarisai Musakanda, Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva (wk), Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava