Oath-taking ceremony of CM-elect Hamza Shahbaz postponed again

LAHORE – The swearing-in ceremony of Punjab Chief Minister-elect Hamza Shahbaz has been postponed for another time following a delay of almost one week.

Hamza, the son of newly elected premier Shehbaz Sharif, was elected as the new chief minister of Punjab securing 197 votes amid the chaos last week while the swearing-in ceremony of the PML-N leader was postponed for second time as Chairman Senate failed to arrive in the provincial capital despite all the arrangements.

Amid the oath crisis, officials of the Punjab Governor House refused to tell the exact date of the oath-taking ceremony. The administration has also not received written orders of the oath-taking from the Presidency and is still waiting for it.

Earlier, the swearing-in ceremony was scheduled for four o'clock today which was later changed to 8 pm.

Meanwhile, the legal team of the ruling party PML-N declared to file a contempt of court petition on Monday.

PML-N leaders held a press conference in Lahore and pointed out that delay tactics are being used despite court orders on the matter.

Previously, Chief Justice Lahore High Court Ameer Bhatti ordered President Alvi to nominate a representative to administer the oath to the chief minister-elect. The court ruled that the governor cannot refuse to administer the oath.

PML-N officials moved court after Cheema refused to administer the oath to Hamza Shehbaz citing ‘legal reasons’. PTI stalwart after holding a meeting with his constitutional experts' team, said Hamza’s election was not ‘legal’.

In the latest event amid the oath crisis, the Punjab Governor was now shifted to Lahore hospital over gastroenteritis. The medical team at Services Hospital examined Cheema’s health and conducted a few medical tests, per reports.