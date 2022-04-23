PM Shehbaz arrives in Quetta on day-long maiden visit

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday arrived in Quetta for a day long visit for first time since assuming the office .

Acting Governor Balochistan Mir Jan Muhammad Khan Jamali, Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and senior officials welcomed the premier at the airport.

PM Shehbaz Sharif received Guard of Honour on his arrival at Chief Minister's Secretariat in Quetta.

He is accompanied by Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Communication Maulana Asad Mahmood and Balochistan National Party chairman Sardar Akhtar Mengal on his visit to the capital city of Balochistan.

During his visit, he will lay foundation stone of dualization of Khuclak-Khuzdar Highway.

"He will chair a meeting to review implementation status of Ramazan pakcage. The price issues of edibles and law & order situation will also be discussed," the PM office said in a statement.