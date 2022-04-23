PM Shehbaz arrives in Quetta on day-long maiden visit

01:48 PM | 23 Apr, 2022
PM Shehbaz arrives in Quetta on day-long maiden visit
Source: A screengrab from @PakPMO video
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday arrived in Quetta for a day long visit for first time since assuming the office . 

Acting Governor Balochistan Mir Jan Muhammad Khan Jamali, Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and senior officials welcomed the premier at the airport.

PM Shehbaz Sharif received Guard of Honour on his arrival at Chief Minister's Secretariat in Quetta.

He is accompanied by Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Communication Maulana Asad Mahmood and Balochistan National Party chairman Sardar Akhtar Mengal on his visit to the capital city of Balochistan.

During his visit, he will lay foundation stone of dualization of Khuclak-Khuzdar Highway.

"He will chair a meeting to review implementation status of Ramazan pakcage. The price issues of edibles and law & order situation will also be discussed," the PM office said in a statement.

PM Shehbaz expresses concerns as Pakistan reports ... 12:15 PM | 23 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed concerns as Pakistan reported its first polio case from ...

More From This Category
Second Cup, Mocca among five restaurants sealed ...
03:21 PM | 23 Apr, 2022
Petrol prices to go up as Pakistan agrees with ...
02:51 PM | 23 Apr, 2022
US welcomes NSC statement ruling out ‘foreign ...
02:20 PM | 23 Apr, 2022
Pakistan Railways cuts train fare by 30% for Eid
01:32 PM | 23 Apr, 2022
Three Pakistani soldiers martyred in terrorists' ...
12:50 PM | 23 Apr, 2022
PM Shehbaz expresses concerns as Pakistan reports ...
12:15 PM | 23 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mahira Khan pens heartwarming birthday note for brother Hissan
03:52 PM | 23 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr