Intimate scene in 'Tere Bin' featuring Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali vexes viewers

The it couple of Pakistani drama serial Tere Bin, Meerab and Murtasim, went from aww to eww in the blink of an eye, and netizens are vexed.

The reel life Pakistani couple have previously trended number 1 on Indian YouTube and the local audience going gaga over their pool scene may have taken the applause a bit too far.

Tere Bin’s latest episode featured a supposedly romantic scene between the lead characters. The television series showed Meerab sleeping in an uncomfortable position when Murtasim comes and settles her in bed, tucking the actress' hair behind her ear. The scene ended with Murtasim lovingly staring at Meerab while she sleeps sounds.

Although the couple's sizzling chemistry is a favourite among social media users, the specific scene didn't go well with them as many netizens were put off, believing that the creators copied Indian soap operas.

Tere Bin also stars Bushra Ansari, Farhan Ali Agha and Fazila Qazi. The drama serial is directed by Siraj Ul Haq and written by Nooran Makhdoom.