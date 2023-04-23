Pakistan to begin evacuating stranded citizens from conflict-hit Sudan today

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistani embassy in Khartoum is coordinating an operation to get stranded civilians out of the region which is now in a high-risk situation as armed clashes rage in the federal capital and several other cities.

Islamabad is trying to evacuate officials as the EU, the US and several states with missions in crisis-hit nations are planning to evacuate trapped citizens in Khartoum.

In a statement, Pakistani envoy in the North African state Meer Behrose Regi revealed that Pakistani mission has a list of about 800 citizens to evacuate, and the process is beginning today (Sunday).

Regi said the mission was arranging a bus service to safely shift Pakistani citizens to the nearest port amid a huge influx at the airport. From the Sudanese port, Pakistani citizens will be moved to Saudi Arabia, Egypt, or the nearest country, from where they will fly back to their homeland.

Some Pakistani nationals had already traveled with Saudi nationals on a ship to safety.

Earlier, Foreign Secretary Asad Majeed Khan held a follow-up virtual meeting on Saturday with Pakistan's Missions in Sudan and neighboring countries to discuss modalities for the safe evacuation of Pakistanis from Sudan.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that the Pakistani Embassy in Khartoum was in contact with the Pakistanis through a WhatsApp group. Pakistan already cautioned nationals to avoid unnecessary movement and stay at home as the situation may continue for a few more days.

Clashes between the Sudanese army and a paramilitary group have left over 400 people dead, and a thousand injured while several embassies also suffered attacks amid fear of full-scale civil war.