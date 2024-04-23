Pakistan's Shahzaib Rind shares why he slapped Indian fighter

Pakistani mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Shahzaib Rind said on Tuesday he slapped Indian fighter Rana Singh after he abused him and badmouthed Pakistan.

Talking to the host on a morning show, Shahzaib said that Singh talked inappropriately about Pakistan on social media and then used inappropriate words at the press conference ahead of the fight.

Explaining why he slapped the opponent before the fight, Shahzaib said, “I slapped him to bring him to senses when the Indian fighter abused me and pushed me.”

Video of the slapping incident went viral on social media.