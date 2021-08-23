Elder brother of Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami passes away in Lahore

LAHORE – The elder brother of Daily Pakistan's Editor-in-Chief Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami passed away in Punjab capital on Monday.

Funeral prayers in absentia for Sahibzada Zia-ur-Rehman Shami, the former chairman of PIDC, were held at Al-Quds Mosque in Township, after Asar prayer.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has extended condolence on the demise of the elder brother of the senior journalist.