Elder brother of Mujeebur Rehman Shami passes away in Lahore

09:15 PM | 23 Aug, 2021
Share

LAHORE – Editor in Chief Daily Pakistan Mujeebur Rehman Shami’s elder brother has passed away in Lahore.

Funeral prayers in absentia were held for Sahibzada Ziaur Rehman Shami at Al-Quds Mosque in Township, after Asar prayer.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has extended condolence on the demise of the elder brother of the senior journalist. 

