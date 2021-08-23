Elder brother of Mujeebur Rehman Shami passes away in Lahore
09:15 PM | 23 Aug, 2021
LAHORE – Editor in Chief Daily Pakistan Mujeebur Rehman Shami’s elder brother has passed away in Lahore.
Funeral prayers in absentia were held for Sahibzada Ziaur Rehman Shami at Al-Quds Mosque in Township, after Asar prayer.
Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has extended condolence on the demise of the elder brother of the senior journalist.
