Imran says a society without justice can’t be prosperous

ISLAMABAD — Ousted prime minister Imran Khan said on Monday that a society with poor dispensation of justice cannot be prosperous.

Addressing a seminar in Islamabad, Khan said rule of law makes a difference in societies. He said Switzerland is the number one country in the world in terms of rule of law and Pakistan is number 130.

Khan said that Pakistan has more beautiful tourist destination than Switzerland, but Switzerland earns $60 billion from tourism annually. He said the only reason Switzerland is attracting more tourists than Pakistan is the rule of law in that country.

Responding to senior lawyer and politician Aitzaz Ahsan’s view that Khan makes a lot of use of religion in his speeches, Khan said it was a special blessing of Allah that he came into politics. He said he struggled for 22 years for a cause, not for personal gains.

