Imran says a society without justice can’t be prosperous
Web Desk
10:51 PM | 22 Aug, 2022
Imran says a society without justice can’t be prosperous
Source: Facebook
Share

ISLAMABAD — Ousted prime minister Imran Khan said on Monday that a society with poor dispensation of justice cannot be prosperous.

Addressing a seminar in Islamabad, Khan said rule of law makes a difference in societies. He said Switzerland is the number one country in the world in terms of rule of law and Pakistan is number 130.

Khan said that Pakistan has more beautiful tourist destination than Switzerland, but Switzerland earns $60 billion from tourism annually. He said the only reason Switzerland is attracting more tourists than Pakistan is the rule of law in that country.

Responding to senior lawyer and politician Aitzaz Ahsan’s view that Khan makes a lot of use of religion in his speeches, Khan said it was a special blessing of Allah that he came into politics. He said he struggled for 22 years for a cause, not for personal gains.

More to follow...

More From This Category
Massive internet outage hits Pakistan
12:25 AM | 23 Aug, 2022
CEO of Israeli firm behind 'spying of Imran Khan' ...
10:10 PM | 22 Aug, 2022
Pakistan Army to provide security to Qatar for ...
07:55 PM | 22 Aug, 2022
IHC to start proceedings against Imran Khan for ...
07:28 PM | 22 Aug, 2022
NUST AIRWORKS: Flying the nation to the heights ...
06:31 PM | 22 Aug, 2022
PM Shehbaz to embark on maiden Qatar visit ...
06:14 PM | 22 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ertugrul actress Burcu Kiratli's new jaw-dropping beach photos leave fans in awe
06:35 PM | 22 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr