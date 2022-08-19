Ladies organise Royal Palm Ladies Independence Day Golf Match
Web Desk
11:13 AM | 19 Aug, 2022
LAHORE – The Ladies Golf Playing Segment of the city in collaboration with the  Royal Palm Golf and Country Club Management and ardent golfing sponsor Shaukat Hassan of ZIC Oils brought fulfilling contentment to the Diamond Jubilee Independence Day celebrations by hosting the national flag with fondness and endearment and thereafter teeing off to engage in a golfing contest of honors exclusively for ladies. 

As luck would have it the weather turned pleasant and that augmented the competitive mood of the participating ladies who adhered to the dress theme green and white thereby exalting the playing environment. Mrs Minaa Zainab the Tournament Director and Lady Golf Captain of Royal Palm had set up the playing format as stroke play nine holes thus allowing the ladies to reap playing benefit from a shortened form of golf and while the vibrant ones like Anna James Gill, Zebunnisa and Tehmina Ahmed produced awesome all round performances ,quite a few others somehow missed winning achievements because they were overshadowed by remarkable skills of the triumphant ones. 

In the race for top honors in gross category Anna James Gill was the front runner .She picked up the first gross prize. Runner up of gross section was Zebunnisa followed by the exceptional Tehmina Ahmed who had to be content with the third gross. The high achiever in net section was Minaa Zainab followed by Uzma Khurshid, second net and Shabana Waheed, third net. A match was also held for the infants to golf and the notable little ones who did well were Sara Shahzad first, Muneeba Rafaqat second and Shadab Mateen third. 

A notable aspect of this Independence Day Ladies Assembly was that ladies managed to collect a sum of Rs 91,000 which was donated to Jannat ul Firdous Trust for the flood affectees. The sponsor Shaukat Hassan added another Rs 100,000 and the aggregate sum became Rs 191,000.

